"A Jest and a Disgrace." The broadcast of the AFCON match disappeared for 15 minutes

During the first-round match of the AFCON between Senegal and Gambia, the broadcast went missing for a certain period, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Fans disapproved of this approach, labeling the situation as "a jest and a disgrace." Initially, only the commentator's voice was absent, and after 15 minutes, the match footage disappeared as well. Viewers worldwide expressed difficulties in following the match across various platforms.

After a few minutes, the broadcast was restored, but shortly thereafter, various streams, including Sky Sports and Super Sport, went offline. Sky channel apologized for the temporary malfunction, with the host stating that the global network was not functioning, hence the lack of picture. BeIN Sports added that the disruption was due to satellite issues.

