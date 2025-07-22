A guy with style. Vinicius shares new photo with friends in trendy outfit

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is making the most of his vacation after a long season. The footballer treated his Instagram followers to another personal snapshot, this time posing with friends.

Vinicius posted a photo in which he rocks a fashionable, stylish outfit, surrounded by his close friends. It's worth noting that the Brazilian is currently back home in Rio de Janeiro, unwinding after a grueling campaign.

Last season proved challenging for the player, as he struggled to match the heights of his previous year. With Mbappé's arrival, the French superstar quickly took center stage at the club, pushing Vinicius out of the spotlight.

This shift has fueled growing rumors that Vinicius could soon leave Real Madrid. Contract extension talks have been postponed until next year, while the winger is reportedly receiving offers from Saudi Arabia.

For the record, Vinicius made 58 appearances for the Madrid side last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists.