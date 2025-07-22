RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle A guy with style. Vinicius shares new photo with friends in trendy outfit

A guy with style. Vinicius shares new photo with friends in trendy outfit

The Brazilian enjoys time off at home
Lifestyle Today, 04:43
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
A guy with style. Vinicius shares new photo with friends in trendy outfit Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is making the most of his vacation after a long season. The footballer treated his Instagram followers to another personal snapshot, this time posing with friends.

Vinicius posted a photo in which he rocks a fashionable, stylish outfit, surrounded by his close friends. It's worth noting that the Brazilian is currently back home in Rio de Janeiro, unwinding after a grueling campaign.

Last season proved challenging for the player, as he struggled to match the heights of his previous year. With Mbappé's arrival, the French superstar quickly took center stage at the club, pushing Vinicius out of the spotlight.

This shift has fueled growing rumors that Vinicius could soon leave Real Madrid. Contract extension talks have been postponed until next year, while the winger is reportedly receiving offers from Saudi Arabia.

For the record, Vinicius made 58 appearances for the Madrid side last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:22 “Mission accomplished.” Oleksandr Usyk thanks everyone for their support after victory over Dubois Football news Today, 06:17 North African club still hoping to land Mamelodi Sundowns winger Football news Today, 06:05 Lionel Messi to be suspended! The reason revealed Football news Today, 05:49 Sterling close to leaving Chelsea. He is set for a radical change of scenery Football news Today, 05:35 Major scandal in Madrid! Mbappé and Bellingham not speaking to Vinícius Lifestyle Today, 05:27 Arturo Vidal reveals how he does extra individual training to stay in top shape Football news Today, 05:19 UEFA unimpressed by radical changes to VAR system Lifestyle Today, 05:03 "My Viking": Erling Haaland's girlfriend congratulates him on his birthday Football news Today, 04:50 Quite serious. The nature of Endrick's injury revealed Football news Today, 04:44 Isak replacement? Newcastle may sign a Premier League forward
Sport Predictions
Football Today Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football Today RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Football Today Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores