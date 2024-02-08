A former Roma defender could join the World Cup champion at the Serie A outsider club

Despite the closed transfer window in Serie A, Salernitana continues to strengthen its squad with renowned players.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pippo Inzaghi's team will sign former Napoli and Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who left Al-Sharjah in the UAE in mid-January and is currently without a club.

On January 8th, the Greek center-back will undergo a medical examination, and if everything goes well, he will sign a contract that is already agreed upon until the end of the season.

Salernitana will be Manolas' third club in Italy, as he previously played for Roma (2014-2019) and then moved to Napoli in the summer of 2019 for €36 million, where he played for two and a half years. In Serie A, the defender has played a total of 216 matches, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.

It's worth noting that earlier, Salernitana, currently at the bottom of the Italian championship, signed 2014 World Cup champion Jérôme Boateng.