A former Chelsea and Manchester United player will sign a contract with a Ligue 1 club

Football news Today, 10:50
A former Chelsea player will sign a contract with a Ligue 1 club

Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Rennes. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serbian will sign a contract with his new club until the summer of 2026. The finalization of the deal is pending the completion and signing of the relevant documents.

In the summer of 2023, Matic signed a two-year contract with Rennes, who paid €2.5 million to AS Roma for the player. Earlier this month, reports indicated that the Serbian, who had not integrated well with the team, had a disagreement with the club's management. Allegedly, Nemanja was upset that his children were unable to attend school.

Following the incident, he did not attend the club's training and retrieved his belongings from the training center locker beforehand. In the current season, Matic has played in 19 matches for Rennes, contributing with three assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €3.5 million.

Matic also has experience playing in the English Premier League, representing Chelsea from 2014 to 2017 and Manchester United from 2017 to 2022.

