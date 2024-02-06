RU RU NG NG
A failed medical examination won't hinder Brentford from completing the transfer of the winger

Football news Today, 05:34
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Despite health issues discovered by Brentford doctors in 18-year-old winger Antonio Nusa during his time at Club Brugge, which prevented the completion of his transfer in the winter, Thomas Frank's team is still keen on finalizing the deal.

According to The Telegraph, the Bees will revisit the Nusa transfer in the summer after additional medical examinations and clarification. When this will happen is currently unknown.

It's also noted that even if Nusa had been signed in January, he would still have joined the team in the summer, as it was intended for him to finish the season at Club Brugge on loan.

However, the fact that they couldn't officially complete the transfer in January means there is now a chance that Nusa could be bought by another team.

The 18-year-old Norwegian scored four goals and provided three assists in 28 matches for Club Brugge in the current season. Transfermarkt values him at €17 million.

