A day in history. 20 years ago, Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona

May 1st is a special day for all Barcelona fans.

Details: It was on this day, exactly 20 years ago, that the legendary Lionel Messi netted his very first goal for Barcelona.

This historic moment took place during the 2004/05 La Liga season in a match against Albacete. Back then, a 17-year-old Messi received a sublime pass from Ronaldinho, slipped behind the defenders, and coolly chipped the goalkeeper.

It's been 20 years since Leo Messi scored the first of his 672 Barcelona goals 👑



At that moment, Messi became the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history. Since then, 11 players have surpassed his record, and the current holder is Lamine Yamal.

Messi would eventually go on to become Barcelona's all-time top scorer, racking up 672 goals in 778 appearances.

Reminder: Last night, Inter Miami with Lionel Messi in the lineup crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League at the semifinal stage.