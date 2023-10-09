A conflict has arisen in UEFA over the return of Russian teams

RU RU NG NG
Today, 03:50
A conflict arose within UEFA related to the restoration of Russian youth teams, in which players no older than 17 years old play. The decision of the executive committee to establish such teams caused disagreements and a split in the organization, The Independent reports.

According to sources, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin is already under serious pressure to reconsider the decision to admit Russian youth teams. Some members of the organization publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that the head of UEFA proposed this decision without prior notice at a meeting that took place on September 26.

This division in the organization has already led to the resignation of UEFA Vice-President Karl-Erik Nilsson, who voted for the restoration of Russian youth teams, from his post as head of the Swedish National Sports Confederation (SISU).

The next meeting of the UEFA executive committee is scheduled for October 10. The Independent notes that there are various sources claiming that the decision on Russia could be reversed.

