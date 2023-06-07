45-year-old Buffon may change clubs or end his career

Parma failed to return to Serie A after losing to Cagliari in the Serie B playoffs.

It was a sensitive setback for Parma veteran Gianluigi Buffon and he did not hide his emotions after the match.

The 45-year-old goalkeeper's agent, Silvano Martina, responded to a question about Buffon's plans and whether he will stay at Parma.

"I don't know if Gianluigi will stay for another season. It hasn't been decided yet, we haven't spoken to Buffon or the club. Give us ten days to rest and think," Martina said.