3SC Shoots to Second Place

Ibadan side secures dominant 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan climbed to the second position on the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after defeating Abia Warriors FC 2–0 on Sunday.

Playing at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, 3SC dominated the Matchday 9 encounter. The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Ayobami Junior scored following a powerful strike attempt by Adegoke Abiodun.

The Ibadan team made an attacking change just before halftime, bringing on Qamar Adegoke for Sodiq Ibrahim. Abia Warriors pressed for an equalizer in the second half, coming close in the 57th minute, but the ball sailed over the post. 3SC coach Nurudeen Aweroro introduced fresh legs midway through the half.

The win for the Oluyole Warriors pushed them to 15 points from nine matches, trailing only Nasarawa United, who lead the log with 19 points.