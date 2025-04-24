25-year-old Erzgebirge Aue footballer from Germany's Third Division battles cancer

Erzgebirge Aue player Ricky Bornstein shared about a challenging period in his life. The footballer wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram account, revealing that he had just undergone surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

The operation took place on Tuesday, April 22, and was successful. Details regarding the illness have not yet been disclosed.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, and the club management for their support during this difficult time. Over the past few months, I often felt unwell both on and off the field, frequently battling injuries or fatigue. Early last week, I experienced such severe pain at night that I had to act immediately, and during the examination, I was diagnosed with cancer," Bornstein shared.

Despite the difficult period, the footballer remains optimistic and believes he can overcome the illness. The club is also supporting him and providing all necessary assistance.

It should be noted that Bornstein joined Erzgebirge Aue last summer from the Fürth U-23 team. This season, he has played 18 matches and scored 4 goals.