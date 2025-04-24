Great news! Howe discharged from hospital and returns to work

Very good news for their fans was announced by Newcastle today.

Details: Newcastle officially announced that the team's head coach Eddie Howe has been discharged from the hospital.

Previously, Howe was diagnosed with pneumonia, which caused him to miss the last three matches: a 4-1 victory against Man United and a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, as well as a 1-4 defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Howe will return to his duties in the upcoming match against Ipswich.

After 33 rounds, Newcastle is in fifth place with 59 points.

Reminder: Previously, Newcastle legend Warren Barton stated in an exclusive interview with Dailysports that Howe deserves a statue for his contributions to the club.