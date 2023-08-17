25 rooms and more: it became known how Neymar was met in an Arab club

According to information published on Twitter by El Partidazo de COPE, details of the conditions agreed upon by Brazilian striker Neymar on his transfer from PSG to Saudi club Al-Hilal have become known.

According to the source, Neymar will have at his disposal a luxurious mansion with 25 rooms, including a swimming pool and three saunas.

In addition, Neymar will be able to use nine different vehicles, and all the player's expenses for accommodation in hotels, restaurants and travel will be paid by the club.

Earlier it was reported that Neymar's house in Saudi Arabia will have a maid present, and the player himself will have access to a private jet and the opportunity to live with his partner, despite the country's law prohibiting unmarried couples from living together.