2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Mali vs Chad squad list

Mali aims for victory.

The ninth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will pit two teams in search of victory against each other.

Mali will face Chad this Wednesday, October 8th at 4 p.m.

While Mali has lost its chance of directly qualifying for the final phase of the competition, the Eagles are not the favorites. Despite the return of Yves Bissouma and Aïdarra, the Belgian coach is expected to continue relying on Aliou Dieng and Kamory Doumbia.



Here is the probable lineup for the Eagles of Mali.

Goalkeeper : Djigui Diarra

Defenders : Fodé Doucouré – Abdoulaye Diaby – Sikou Niakaté – Amadou Danté

Midfielder : Aliou Dieng – Mamadou Sangaré – Kamory Doumbia

Forwards : Lassine Sinayoko – El Bilal Touré – Néné Dorgelès