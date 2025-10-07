2026 World Cup Qualifiers : DRC ready to face Togo

The match promises to be crucial.

Matches for the ninth day of the World Cup qualifiers continue. DR Congo is ready with its full squad for its match against Togo.

Second in Group B with 16 points, the DRC is launched into a remote final against Senegal, leader with 18 points after 8 matches.

While Senegal, with their advantage in the standings following their recent victory against the DRC, will face South Sudan. It is more than essential for the DRC to win against the Hawks of Togo, 4th, to maintain the pressure and hope to regain the top of the group in the last two matches.