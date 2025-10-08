2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Cameroon's Probable Squad Against Mauritius

Cameroon aims for victory.

Cameroon is sharpening its weapons to challenge Mauritius. With this match shaping up to be decisive, Marc Brys's charges have no room for error. Cameroon will face Mauritius this Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Beaten on the previous matchday by Cape Verde (1-0), the Indomitable Lions are preparing to achieve the feat of victory.

To remain in the race for qualification, Cameroon must absolutely win against Mauritius this afternoon at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex in Saint-Pierre. Indeed, only a victory would keep their hopes alive before the final matchday against Angola in Yaoundé.