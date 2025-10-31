2026 World Cup Playoffs : Democratic Republic of the Congo's squad against Cameroon

The match will be played on November 13, 2025, at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The World Cup playoffs are fast approaching, and the competing nations are preparing. Just days before the match against Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo's squad for the game against Cameroon has been announced.

The DR Congo and Cameroon will face off next month in the playoffs for the 2026 World Cup. The 25 Leopards selected by Sébastien Desabre for this crucial match are already known.

The match will be played on November 13, 2025, at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM GMT.

Here is the official list of players selected by the Democratic Republic of Congo for the match against Cameroon :

Goalkeepers

T. Fayulu – FC Noah / Armenia

L. Mpasi – Le Havre / France

M. Epolo – Standard Liège / Belgium

Defenders

A. Wan-Bissaka – West Ham United / England

G. Kalulu – Aris Limassol / Cyprus

A. Masuaku – Sunderland / England

J. Kayembe – Genk / Belgium

S. Kapuadi – Legia Warsaw / Poland

R. Bushiri – Hibernian / Scotland

A. Tuanzebe – Burnley / England

C. Mbemba – Lille / France

Midfielders

N. Sadiki – Sunderland / England

E. Kayembe – Watford / England

S. Moutoussamy – Atromitos / Greece

C. Pickel – Espanyol Barcelona / Spain

N. Mukau – Lille / France

M. Stroeykens – Anderlecht / Belgium

T. Bongonda – Spartak Moscow / Russia

M. Balikwisha – Celtic / Scotland

N. Mbuku – Montpellier / France

Forwards

B. Cipenga – Castellon / Spain

M. Elia – Alanyaspor / Turkey

F. Mayele – Pyramids / Egypt

S. Essende – Augsburg / Germany

C. Bakambu – Real Betis / Spain

Coach

Sébastien Desabre