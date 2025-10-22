2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Gambian Referee Ngum Fatou to Officiate Super Falcons vs Benin WAFCON Qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Gambian referee Ngum Fatou to take charge of the first-leg clash between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and the Benin Republic’s Amazons in the ongoing qualifiers for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo. Kick-off is set for 4:00 PM Nigerian time.

Fatou will be assisted by two Mauritanian officials, Mariem Chedad as Assistant Referee 1 and Hamedine Houleye as Assistant Referee 2. Fellow Gambian Isatou Touray has been named as the fourth official.

CAF also confirmed that Halimatou Hamidou from Niger Republic will serve as the match commissioner, while Martha Nyekanyeka of Malawi will act as the referee assessor.

The return leg will be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.