2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs: CAF Confirms Morocco as Host for Africa’s Final 2026 World Cup Playoff

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that Morocco will host the playoff tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This important mini-competition will determine which African nation advances to the intercontinental playoffs.

In a letter sent to the various federations, CAF confirmed the dates, venues, and format for the continental playoff tournament as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The mini-tournament will feature the four best second-placed teams from the nine African qualifying groups.

According to the format, the top-ranked team will play against the fourth-ranked team, while the second- and third-ranked teams will compete in the other semi-final. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the play-off will be held in a single-leg knockout format, taking place entirely in Morocco from November 13 to 16, 2025.

The winner of the playoff will join the nine African teams that have directly qualified, giving the continent the chance for a historic ten-team representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia have already secured their spots in the tournament.

Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, joining Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. Meanwhile, Cape Verde, Senegal, and Ivory Coast also have the opportunity to secure their spots for the 2026 World Cup when they play on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.