2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal Matchups Confirmed

The semifinal matchups for the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup are officially set following Thursday’s draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network’s Morning Footy, according to USLChampionship.com. Rhode Island FC will host Sacramento Republic FC, while Hartford Athletic will welcome Greenville Triumph SC on Wednesday, September 10, with a place in the final on the line.

Rhode Island and Sacramento will meet for the second time this year. Their previous clash came on June 21 during the USL Championship regular season, when Republic earned a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Rodrigo López and Cristian Parano. This time, Rhode Island will look to reverse the result at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Hartford Athletic will face Greenville Triumph for the first time in club history. Hartford is fresh off its first knockout victory in a USL-sanctioned competition after defeating San Antonio FC, and the side from Connecticut now seeks to reach a final for the first time.

Greenville, meanwhile, carries the USL League One banner and aims to reach its fourth final in club history. The South Carolina club previously advanced to three League One Finals, capturing the league title in 2020. With both sides chasing a spot in the September final, the stakes are higher than ever in this edition of the cup.