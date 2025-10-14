199 years between them! Tennis sets record for oldest players ever

Age is no barrier

Australian Henry Young and American Arthur Lind have made tennis history by setting a new record as the oldest participants ever in an international match.

Details: The players’ combined age reached an astonishing 199 years: 102-year-old Young and 97-year-old Lind faced off in the quarterfinals of the ITF World Championship in the 90+ age category, held in Bol, Croatia.

Record breakers🏅🔥



With a combined age of 199, Australian centenarian Henry Young and Arthur Lind of the USA set a new record for the oldest international match played between two players. 💪😮 pic.twitter.com/rKXsA2BHoR — ITF (@ITFTennis) October 14, 2025

The match ended with Lind triumphing 6-1, 6-2.

Amor por el tenis en Croacia 🇭🇷💝



Henry Young (102 años) y Arthur Lind (97 años) compitiendo en el Mundial ITF Masters por Equipos en Bol, Croacia.📍



¡Pura inspiración! #ITF #Tenis #Masters #Croacia pic.twitter.com/33VoaAyoVe — ITFTennis_es (@ITFTennis_es) October 13, 2025

