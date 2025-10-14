199 years between them! Tennis sets record for oldest players ever
Age is no barrier
Tennis news Today, 12:26Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ITFTennis/status/1978087122104988105
Australian Henry Young and American Arthur Lind have made tennis history by setting a new record as the oldest participants ever in an international match.
Details: The players’ combined age reached an astonishing 199 years: 102-year-old Young and 97-year-old Lind faced off in the quarterfinals of the ITF World Championship in the 90+ age category, held in Bol, Croatia.
The match ended with Lind triumphing 6-1, 6-2.
Reminder: Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked champion in Masters 1000 history.