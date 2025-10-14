199 years between them! Tennis sets record for oldest players ever

ES ES FR FR
Age is no barrier
Tennis news Today, 12:26
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Australian Henry Young and American Arthur Lind have made tennis history by setting a new record as the oldest participants ever in an international match.

Details: The players’ combined age reached an astonishing 199 years: 102-year-old Young and 97-year-old Lind faced off in the quarterfinals of the ITF World Championship in the 90+ age category, held in Bol, Croatia.

The match ended with Lind triumphing 6-1, 6-2.

