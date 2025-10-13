ES ES FR FR
USA vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

USA vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

Raphael Durand
USA vs Australia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
USA USA
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 21:00
- : -
International,
Australia Australia
Prediction on game W2(+1,0)
Odds: 1.65
One of the international window's friendlies is set for the night of October 14 to 15 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado, where the United States will face Australia. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

The US national team delivered a quality performance last weekend against Ecuador, finishing with a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Mauricio Pochettino’s men controlled the game (66% possession), created more chances, and showed they’re ready for tough opposition.

The tactical experiment with a 3-4-2-1 formation paid off, as did the lineup changes—Folarin Balogun had a standout game and found the net. However, Christian Pulisic’s starting spot is in doubt due to an ankle issue, which could once again impact the team’s setup.

Australia, meanwhile, confidently defeated Canada 1-0, extending their unbeaten streak to 11 matches, including seven straight wins. New head coach Tony Popovic has quickly instilled a systematic approach, while the productivity of young Irankunda makes the "Socceroos" attack especially dangerous.

Against the Americans, the Aussies are likely to play from a solid defensive base, relying on quick counter-attacks. The return of experienced captain Mathew Ryan to the starting XI is quite possible, but backup Paul Izzo, after eight saves against Canada, has certainly earned a chance to retain his spot in goal.

Probable lineups

  • USA: Freese; Robinson, Richards, Ream; Weah, Roldan, Morris, Arftsen; McKennie, Tillman; Balogun
  • Australia: Ryan; Italiano, Chierkati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles; Metcalfe, O’Neil, Ballard, Irankunda; Toure

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Australia are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches, including a current run of seven wins.
  • The USA and Australia have not met since 2010.
  • Both teams have conceded just one goal in their last two matches.

Prediction

Both squads are in excellent form and high spirits, but with the decisive World Cup preparation stage ahead, neither side will want to take unnecessary risks. Expect a cautious, respectful contest—so a draw seems like the most logical outcome.

