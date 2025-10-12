Historic miracle in Shanghai! Valentin Vacherot becomes the lowest-ranked champion in Masters 1000 history
Tennis news Today, 07:21Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot has won the Masters 1000, becoming the lowest-ranked champion ever in the history of Masters 1000 tournaments.
Details: In the decisive clash, the 26-year-old triumphed in a family showdown, defeating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to script one of the most emotional and rare moments in tennis history.
Before Vacherot, the record belonged to Croatian Borna Coric (No. 152, Cincinnati 2022), but now it is the Monaco native who stands atop the record books.