Historic miracle in Shanghai! Valentin Vacherot becomes the lowest-ranked champion in Masters 1000 history

A true sensation in the world of tennis

World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot has won the Masters 1000, becoming the lowest-ranked champion ever in the history of Masters 1000 tournaments.

Details: In the decisive clash, the 26-year-old triumphed in a family showdown, defeating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to script one of the most emotional and rare moments in tennis history.

The moment Vacherot completed a fairytale run 🙌#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/lFMt9ez7h7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 12, 2025

Before Vacherot, the record belonged to Croatian Borna Coric (No. 152, Cincinnati 2022), but now it is the Monaco native who stands atop the record books.