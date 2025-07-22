19-year-old hockey player tragically dies in the US after falling from hotel balcony

This is not the first fatality in this hotel this month.

Details: According to The Sun, today it became known that 19-year-old hockey player Gary Kelly died after falling from the balcony of a well-known hotel.

Reports indicate that the fall occurred from the third floor, and the concrete slabs below made the impact fatal. Paramedics who arrived at the scene could only pronounce the young hockey player dead.

Gary Kelly played for the Dundee Stars junior team. In his short career, he also represented clubs such as Aberdeen Lynx and Whitley Warriors. All clubs have already expressed their condolences and support to the family of the late player.

The infamous Ibiza Rocks hotel is located in the city of Sant Antoni and is widely known for its loud parties on the premises.

Just two weeks ago, a Scottish tourist died under similar circumstances, falling from the sixth floor of his room. At this time, police are investigating the hotel's safety protocols and possible staff negligence.