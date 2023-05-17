EN RU
11 football players could leave "AC Milan" during the summer

AC Milan is reportedly planning a significant squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Daniele Longo on Twitter.

Based on the information provided, the Italian club's management has made the decision to part ways with goalkeepers Ciprian Tatarusanu and Antonio Mirante, defender Fode Ballo-Toure, midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ante Rebic, Junior Messias, and Yacine Adli, as well as forwards Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Additionally, Milan will not exercise the buy-out options for defender Sergino Dest (from Barcelona) and midfielder Aster Vranckx (from Wolfsburg), who are currently on loan.

It should be noted that AC Milan's elimination from the UEFA Champions League after losing to Inter Milan (0-2 and 0-1) in the semi-finals has likely influenced these decisions. In Serie A, AC Milan currently occupies the fifth position.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
