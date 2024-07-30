RU RU
Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Zambia vs Germany prediction Photo: https://x.com/DFB_Team_EN
Zambia Zambia
Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia - Germany
-
- : -
International, Saint-Etienne, Stade Geoffroy Guichard
Germany Germany
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Germany Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.9

In the final match of the group stage of the women's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics, Germany will play against Zambia. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, at 19:00 Central European Time. Analysts from the Dailysports team have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Zambia Woman

The Zambian team has already lost any chance of advancing to the playoffs of the Olympic tournament. In their first match, they faced the USA and suffered a heavy defeat, losing 0-3. The next game was simply incredible but ended disastrously for Zambia. By the 56th minute, they were leading 5-2, but they could not hold on to their three-goal advantage and lost 5-6. This dramatic defeat eliminated any playoff hopes for Zambia. Moreover, they have conceded the most goals in the tournament - nine in total. Notably, this is Zambia's second consecutive Olympics, and in both instances, they failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Germany Woman

The German team still has a very good chance of advancing to the playoffs of the women's football tournament at the Olympics. Germany currently has three points from two group stage matches and sits in second place in their group. In the first match, Germany played against Australia and comfortably defeated their opponents 3-0. However, in the second round, they faced the USA and suffered a heavy defeat, despite being considered favorites by bookmakers. The USA scored four goals, while Germany could only respond with one, resulting in a 1-4 loss.

Despite this, Germany is in second place with three points and a goal difference of 4-4. Their chances of reaching the quarter-finals are very high, as they will face the group's clear underdogs in the final match. Germany is one of the most decorated teams in women's Olympic football, with four medals to their name. They won bronze in 2000, 2004, and 2008, and gold in 2016. However, they did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

  • Before the Olympics, Germany and Zambia played a friendly match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the African team.
  • Zambia has not won in their last three matches and has the worst defense in the entire Olympic tournament.

Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman Prediction

Germany has more experience, better players, and greater motivation heading into the final group stage match. These factors convince me that the Germans are the favorites for this match. Additionally, Zambia's defense is the weakest, and they failed to maintain a three-goal lead, losing 5-6. My bet is on Germany scoring a substantial number of goals against Zambia. I predict an individual total of over 3.5 goals for Germany, with odds of 1.9.

Prediction on game Germany Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.9

