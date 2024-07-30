Colombia Woman vs Canada Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Win Canada Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The Canadian women's national team will play their final match of the group stage in the football tournament at the Olympic Games against Colombia. The encounter is set for Wednesday, July 31, commencing at 21:00 Central European Time. Analysts from the Dailysports team have prepared a forecast for this game.

Colombia Woman

The Colombian team began their current campaign in the women's football tournament with a narrow defeat against the host nation, France. Les Bleus scored three times in the first half, but Colombia staged a comeback, scoring twice in the second half, although they couldn't equalize. In their second match, however, the Colombians convincingly defeated New Zealand, moving to second place in their group with three points.

To advance to the playoffs, Colombia might need just one point, but securing it will be extremely challenging as they face the reigning Olympic champions. Colombia missed the previous Olympics, having only participated in three tournaments: in 2012, 2016, and 2024. They have never advanced beyond the group stage, but this time, they have a realistic chance of achieving this milestone.

Canada Woman

The Maple Leafs are embroiled in one of the biggest scandals at these Olympics, not limited to football. The team used a drone to spy on New Zealand's training sessions. This was discovered, leading the Canadian Olympic Committee to dismiss the head coach of the Maple Leafs. Additionally, FIFA banned the specialist from football for a year, imposed a financial penalty, and deducted six points.

Consequently, Canada has won twice in the tournament but currently has zero points. To progress further, they must convincingly defeat Colombia. Clearly, the team is not in the best psychological state, but this could also work in Canada's favor. Since 2008, the Canadian women have consistently participated in the Olympics. They won bronze in 2012 and 2016, and gold in the previous tournament. To replicate this, they need to perform a miracle in the group stage.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

The teams have never faced each other in their history.

Colombia Woman vs Canada Woman Prediction

This game is crucial for both teams. The main question remains the psychological state of Canada. In their second match of the tournament, they managed to defeat the hosts, suggesting that things within the team might not be as bad as they seem. Therefore, I will bet on a victory for Canada with odds of 1.99.