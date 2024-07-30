RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Colombia Woman vs Canada Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Colombia Woman vs Canada Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Colombia vs Canada prediction Photo: https://x.com/canwnt
Colombia Colombia
Summer Olympics Women Today, 15:00 Colombia - Canada
-
- : -
International, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Canada Canada
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Canada
Odds: 1.99

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The Canadian women's national team will play their final match of the group stage in the football tournament at the Olympic Games against Colombia. The encounter is set for Wednesday, July 31, commencing at 21:00 Central European Time. Analysts from the Dailysports team have prepared a forecast for this game.

Colombia Woman

The Colombian team began their current campaign in the women's football tournament with a narrow defeat against the host nation, France. Les Bleus scored three times in the first half, but Colombia staged a comeback, scoring twice in the second half, although they couldn't equalize. In their second match, however, the Colombians convincingly defeated New Zealand, moving to second place in their group with three points.

To advance to the playoffs, Colombia might need just one point, but securing it will be extremely challenging as they face the reigning Olympic champions. Colombia missed the previous Olympics, having only participated in three tournaments: in 2012, 2016, and 2024. They have never advanced beyond the group stage, but this time, they have a realistic chance of achieving this milestone.

Canada Woman

The Maple Leafs are embroiled in one of the biggest scandals at these Olympics, not limited to football. The team used a drone to spy on New Zealand's training sessions. This was discovered, leading the Canadian Olympic Committee to dismiss the head coach of the Maple Leafs. Additionally, FIFA banned the specialist from football for a year, imposed a financial penalty, and deducted six points.

Consequently, Canada has won twice in the tournament but currently has zero points. To progress further, they must convincingly defeat Colombia. Clearly, the team is not in the best psychological state, but this could also work in Canada's favor. Since 2008, the Canadian women have consistently participated in the Olympics. They won bronze in 2012 and 2016, and gold in the previous tournament. To replicate this, they need to perform a miracle in the group stage.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

  • The teams have never faced each other in their history.

Colombia Woman vs Canada Woman Prediction

This game is crucial for both teams. The main question remains the psychological state of Canada. In their second match of the tournament, they managed to defeat the hosts, suggesting that things within the team might not be as bad as they seem. Therefore, I will bet on a victory for Canada with odds of 1.99.

Prediction on game Win Canada
Odds: 1.99

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
7’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
7’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
7’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024