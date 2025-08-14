Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the group stage of the African Nations Championship, Zambia and Kenya will face off. The match will take place in Nairobi on Sunday, August 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m suggesting a bet focused on the goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Zambia heads into this match on the back of a disappointing run in the current tournament. The team sits at the bottom of their group and has already lost any mathematical chance of making the playoffs.

Traditionally, Zambia is known for their pace and aggressive style, preferring to move the ball forward quickly and exploit the flanks. They have several exciting attacking players, making them unpredictable. However, fans have yet to see these qualities on display in this year’s tournament.

Zambia’s main asset is their impressive physical conditioning, allowing them to press their opponents relentlessly throughout the match. They often try to seize the initiative from the opening minutes, putting immediate pressure on the opposition’s back line.

Defensively, however, Zambia has been far from solid. Set pieces and quick counterattacks remain their Achilles’ heel. Defeats to DR Congo, Angola, and Morocco have dashed their hopes of making an impact at the African Nations Championship.

Kenya will play their final group stage match at home in Nairobi, enjoying both home support and familiarity with local conditions. The team is renowned for its organized defensive play and ability to transition swiftly from defense to attack. Up front, the main threat comes from their forwards, who excel in aerial duels and capitalizing on long balls.

Under the guidance of the legendary Benni McCarthy, Kenya has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now showcasing an attractive brand of football. While their attacking play isn’t always eye-catching, they are certainly effective when it comes to getting results.

Disciplined and resilient, Kenya opened the tournament with a win over DR Congo and then held Angola to a draw, despite being a man down from the 21st minute. In their last match, they sensationally defeated Morocco, once again playing an entire half with ten men.

Heading into their final group game, Kenya is in a strong position. The team has already secured a place in the playoffs, and a win over Zambia will guarantee top spot in the group. If they draw or lose, their final standing will depend on the outcome of the DR Congo vs Morocco match.

Match facts

Zambia have yet to win a match in 2025.

Kenya are unbeaten in their last five games.

Zambia average 0.7 goals per match, while Kenya average 1 goal per match.

Probable line-ups

Zambia : Mwansa, Chepeshi, Chanda, Kanguluma, Chishimba, Mulambia, Tembo, Kampamba, Zulu, Kayombo, Chisala.

: Mwansa, Chepeshi, Chanda, Kanguluma, Chishimba, Mulambia, Tembo, Kampamba, Zulu, Kayombo, Chisala. Kenya: Omondi, Sirai, Kibwage, Ovino, Okwaroh, Ogam, Bandi, Odiambo, Omondi, Muchiri, Omondi.

H2H

Zambia has not beaten Kenya since 2015, going winless in their last three head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

This promises to be a tense encounter, but don’t expect a goal fest. With Zambia out of contention, the result is of little importance to them. I expect Kenya to push for top spot in the group, so my pick is Kenya to win with a 0 handicap.