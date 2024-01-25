RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Western United FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction
Western United FC Western United FC
A-League Men Australia 27 jan 2024, 01:00 Western United FC - Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Western Sydney Wanderers FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 14th round of the Australian A-League, a match between Western United and Sydney Wanderers is set to take place. The encounter will be held in Hobart on Saturday, January 27. The game is scheduled to kick off at 07:00 Central European Time.

Western United

Western United had a complete failure at the start of the new campaign and, after 12 matches, finds itself at the bottom of the league table. The team has only secured two victories and seven points. Interestingly, Western has the worst attack in the league, scoring only 11 goals in 12 matches while conceding 28.

Sydney Wanderers

Sydney has lacked consistency in recent matches and has been unable to secure consecutive victories. However, this hasn't prevented them from being among the leaders. After 13 matches, Wanderers hold the third position, trailing four points behind Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix. Sydney has conceded only 14 goals, making them the best defensive team in the A-League.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Western United has not won in four consecutive matches.
  • Sydney has failed to score in only one of their last 10 away matches.
  • Wanderers dominated Western in the first-round match with a 5-0 scoreline.

Match Prediction for Western United vs Sydney Wanderers

In this match, the best defense and the weakest attack in the championship will meet on the field. I believe that the visitors have a much better chance of securing the ultimate success. My bet is on Sydney to win with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.66

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
