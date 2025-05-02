RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
West Ham West Ham
English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 35th round of the English Premier League will be played on Sunday at the London Stadium, where the local West Ham will host Tottenham. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, given the strong odds.

Match preview

The Londoners continue to struggle, alternating between draws and defeats. Graham Potter’s side simply can't find a winning rhythm in the league — now seven matches in a row without tasting victory, with just three draws and four losses to their name. In their last outing, the team had a great chance to finally snap this poor run, but two late strikes from Brighton turned the game on its head — 2-3.

Despite this woeful form, the team has secured itself from relegation: the Hammers are settled in 17th place, still maintaining a solid 15-point cushion above the drop zone. At this stage of the season, it's more about pride than a survival battle. In 17 home matches, the Hammers have managed five wins and suffered eight defeats.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are also seeing out the season without much fire in their eyes — Tottenham have little left to play for in the league. Heading into this derby, Spurs are on a three-match losing streak: slipping up at home to Nottingham Forest (1-2), and then being outclassed on the road by Wolves (2-4) before being thrashed by Liverpool (1-5).

Currently, the Lilywhites sit 16th in the table, just a single point ahead of the Hammers. Notably, matches involving Tottenham consistently deliver goal-fests: on average, their games feature 3.47 goals per match — the top scoring rate in the entire Premier League. Nevertheless, their last eight rounds point to a serious crisis — just one win, one draw, and six defeats. Let’s not forget that European competitions now take precedence for Spurs, with a Europa League triumph their gateway to the Champions League. In the first leg of the semi-final, they beat Bodø/Glimt at home — 3-1.

Probable lineups

  • West Ham: Alphonse Areola – Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos – Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus – Jarrod Bowen
  • Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario – Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence – Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison – Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the reverse fixture, Spurs beat West Ham 4-1 at home
  • Both teams to score has landed in the last four matches
  • Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favour the hosts, offering odds around 2.18 for a West Ham win. My tip for this match is over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.89.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Recommended 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Bet now 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Bet now 1Win
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Betwinner
ENPPI vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 10:00 ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.61 El Gouna FC Bet now 1Win
Leicester vs Southampton prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 10:00 Leicester vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 3 May 2025 Leicester Odds: 1.78 Southampton Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
AmaZulu 1 - 0 Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
1
Polokwane City
0
45’ + 2
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:08 Kaizer Chiefs defender names former Amakhosi player who inspires him Football news Today, 13:51 He's back. Erling Haaland named in the squad for the match Football news Today, 13:49 More trouble for Real Madrid. Bellingham could miss the Celta clash due to hip pain Football news Today, 13:18 “Never say never.” Zaha doesn't rule out a return to Crystal Palace Football news Today, 13:13 Luis Díaz set to open contract talks with Liverpool Football news Today, 13:04 Over a hundred matches. Former Liverpool midfielder Allen announces retirement Football news Today, 12:52 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 12:36 Vitinha maintains an incredible record in the current UEFA Champions League campaign Football news Today, 12:24 Rangnick criticizes Manchester United again and names the amount the club has spent on transfers since his departure Basketball news Today, 12:14 End of an era. Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of San Antonio
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores