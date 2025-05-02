West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 35th round of the English Premier League will be played on Sunday at the London Stadium, where the local West Ham will host Tottenham. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, given the strong odds.

Match preview

The Londoners continue to struggle, alternating between draws and defeats. Graham Potter’s side simply can't find a winning rhythm in the league — now seven matches in a row without tasting victory, with just three draws and four losses to their name. In their last outing, the team had a great chance to finally snap this poor run, but two late strikes from Brighton turned the game on its head — 2-3.

Despite this woeful form, the team has secured itself from relegation: the Hammers are settled in 17th place, still maintaining a solid 15-point cushion above the drop zone. At this stage of the season, it's more about pride than a survival battle. In 17 home matches, the Hammers have managed five wins and suffered eight defeats.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are also seeing out the season without much fire in their eyes — Tottenham have little left to play for in the league. Heading into this derby, Spurs are on a three-match losing streak: slipping up at home to Nottingham Forest (1-2), and then being outclassed on the road by Wolves (2-4) before being thrashed by Liverpool (1-5).

Currently, the Lilywhites sit 16th in the table, just a single point ahead of the Hammers. Notably, matches involving Tottenham consistently deliver goal-fests: on average, their games feature 3.47 goals per match — the top scoring rate in the entire Premier League. Nevertheless, their last eight rounds point to a serious crisis — just one win, one draw, and six defeats. Let’s not forget that European competitions now take precedence for Spurs, with a Europa League triumph their gateway to the Champions League. In the first leg of the semi-final, they beat Bodø/Glimt at home — 3-1.

Probable lineups

West Ham : Alphonse Areola – Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos – Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus – Jarrod Bowen

: Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario – Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence – Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison – Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Spurs beat West Ham 4-1 at home

Both teams to score has landed in the last four matches

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favour the hosts, offering odds around 2.18 for a West Ham win. My tip for this match is over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.89.