West Bromwich vs Cardiff City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Seven Championship matches are scheduled for February 13th. Our experts have prepared their prediction for the clash between West Bromwich and Cardiff City.

West Bromwich

The "Throstles" are currently fifth in the Championship, and climbing higher will be challenging as they trail the fourth-place team by a significant 11 points. In their last fixture, West Bromwich played a 2-2 draw away against formidable Ipswich, with the opponent equalizing in the 90+3rd minute. The hosts displayed superior play throughout the match, rightfully earning their goal. The team exhibits solid defensive prowess, conceding fewer goals only than Leicester and Leeds. The primary objective for the club is to secure a top-6 finish and then contend for promotion to the elite tier.

Cardiff City

This season, Cardiff is performing at a mid-table level, currently occupying the 14th position in the standings. They lag behind the top-6 by seven points, although their prospects for a playoff spot seem dim at present. In their recent fixture, the team suffered a 0-2 defeat at home against Preston, marking their third loss in four matches. The club finds itself stuck in the middle, struggling to find consistency.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In their previous encounter, West Bromwich triumphed over their opponents away with a 1-0 scoreline.

At their home ground, West Bromwich has secured 10 victories in 15 matches, along with three draws and two losses.

Cardiff has had varying success in away matches, but in their last four encounters, they managed to clinch three victories.

West Bromwich vs Cardiff City Prediction

The hosts are favored in this fixture, which seems logical given West Bromwich's strong home form and higher league position. However, Cardiff could pose a challenge by offering significant resistance. A prudent bet would be on a total of fewer than 2.5 goals, anticipating a tightly contested match.