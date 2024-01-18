Villarreal vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 20th, within the framework of La Liga, Villarreal will face Mallorca, and you can read the match forecast on our platform.

Villarreal

The "Yellow Submarine" has transformed from a contender for European competitions into a club that needs to be cautious to avoid falling into the relegation zone this season. Currently, the team sits in 15th place in the league, with a four-point gap from the bottom three. In the last round, Villarreal suffered a 0-3 defeat against Las Palmas away, marking their fourth loss in the last five matches. The club has already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, losing to a representative from the third division. Villarreal has performed well only in the Europa League, where they won their group and await an opponent in the Round of 16.

Mallorca

The "Islanders" are also facing challenges, currently occupying the 14th position in La Liga, only ahead of their upcoming opponent on additional indicators. In the last round, Mallorca had a good match against Celta Vigo at home but could not secure a victory, ending in a 1-1 draw. This week, the team managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey by defeating Tenerife away in overtime with a 1-0 score, with the decisive goal scored in the 120th minute. The cup fixtures may lead to a sense of fatigue.

Head-to-head History

In the first round, Villarreal secured an away victory with a 1-0 score, and Mallorca had a lackluster performance.

Match prediction - Villarreal vs Mallorca

The battle is intriguing, as direct competitors with an equal number of points face each other. Both teams lack stability, making the outcome unpredictable. Villarreal is a slight favorite, but to be cautious, we will opt for a victory for the hosts with a zero handicap.