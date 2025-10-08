Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.43 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification group stage, Group F will see Vietnam and Nepal go head-to-head. Kickoff is scheduled for 14:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for team scoring in this encounter.

Vietnam

Vietnam come into this AFC Asian Cup qualifier in solid form. The team showed remarkable consistency last year, stringing together an impressive 14-match unbeaten run. However, their last qualifier saw them suffer a shocking 0-4 defeat to Malaysia, which abruptly ended that streak.

In the opening round, Vietnam dispatched Laos with a commanding 5-0 win and currently sit second in the group with three points. Earlier this calendar year, Vietnam also clinched the AFF Championship title, edging Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Vietnam’s World Cup qualifying campaign was less successful, as they finished third in their group. As for head-to-head meetings, this upcoming clash with Nepal will be the first-ever between these two national teams.

Nepal

Unlike their opponents, Nepal head into this match in poor form. The team is winless in four straight games across all competitions, including friendlies. Their last victory came back in March, when they edged Singapore 1-0 in a friendly.

Nepal endured a disastrous World Cup qualifying run, finishing bottom of their group with just one point. Their current Asian Cup qualifying campaign hasn’t been much better: they lost 0-2 to Malaysia in the opener and then 1-2 to Laos in the second round. Offensive struggles have plagued the team — Nepal have scored just once in their last four matches, that lone goal coming against Laos.

Probable lineups

Vietnam: F. Nguyen, Bui, Do, Thanh Chung Nguyen, Pendan, Vo, Hoang Duc Nguyen, Truong, Van Vi Nguyen, Chau, Hai Long Nguyen.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Vietnam have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Vietnam are on a 6-game home winning streak.

7 of Vietnam’s last 8 matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

Nepal are winless in their last 4 matches.

5 of Nepal’s last 6 matches have finished under 2.5 goals.

Vietnam vs Nepal prediction

Vietnam approach this clash in excellent form and will be eager to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Malaysia in the previous round. They look vastly superior to their opponents in every department and are clear favorites for this fixture. Nepal, on the other hand, are struggling at both ends of the pitch. Expect Vietnam to dominate proceedings and claim a confident victory. The only question is how many goals the hosts will score — and whether Nepal can get on the board at all. My pick for this match: both teams not to score, at odds of 1.43.