In the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifying, Syria will take on Myanmar. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, kicking off at 18:15 CET. Here’s my preview and betting suggestion for this fixture.

Syria vs Myanmar: Match Preview

Both Syria and Myanmar have made strong starts to their Asian Cup qualifying campaigns. Syria began with a 2–0 win over Pakistan, followed by a 1–0 away victory against Afghanistan. Myanmar, meanwhile, opened with a spirited 2–1 comeback win over Afghanistan at home and then edged past Pakistan 1–0 in the second round.

That means both sides enter this encounter level on six points. Syria currently top the group thanks to a superior goal difference of 3–0 compared to Myanmar’s 3–1. With only the group winner advancing to the Asian Cup, this head-to-head clash is crucial, offering the victor a cushion ahead of the return fixture on October 14. If either team manages to win both meetings, qualification will be virtually guaranteed.

Syria have featured at the last two Asian Cup tournaments and even reached the knockout stage in 2023. As for Myanmar, they have never appeared in the continental finals but now have a historic opportunity—provided they can overcome the more experienced Syrians.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Syria are winless in their last two games after recording two straight victories prior to that.

Myanmar are unbeaten in three consecutive matches and have suffered just one defeat in their last five outings.

Myanmar have never played in an Asian Cup tournament.

The two nations have met twice before: one match ended in a draw, while Syria won the other emphatically, 7–0.

Probable Line-ups

Syria: Glellel, Abraham, Faka, Usu, Al-Midani, Anez, Amin, Ham, Al-Mawas, Servera, Alsalhadi

Myanmar: Phyo Thu, Latt Wai Phone, Thiha Htet Aung, Soe Moe Kyaw, Hein Phyo Win, Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Thiha, Win Naing Tun, Oakkar Naing, Ye Yint Aung

Prediction

Syria are clear favorites heading into this match, having featured in the last two Asian Cups and even reaching the knockout stage last time around. I expect them to claim victory here and suggest a bet on Syria’s individual total over 2.5 goals.