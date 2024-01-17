Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Vietnamese team will play against the Indonesian team. In the first round, both teams lost, and lost with a big score. Now they need to pick up points to keep their chances of making the playoffs. Their meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Vietnam

In the last round, the Vietnamese team played against the contenders for the title - the Japanese team. The meeting ended with the victory of the Japanese with a score of 4:2. There was no sensation, but two goals scored against such a formidable opponent can also be considered a success.

If Vietnam loses the head-to-head game with Indonesia, the team is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Due to this, maximum concentration and good performance are expected from her.

In the final round, the Vietnamese will play against Iraq, and it will not be an easy ride there.

Indonesia

In the first round of the competition, the Indonesians lost to Iraq with a score of 1:3. Now they must win to maintain their chances of reaching the playoffs. In the last round of the group stage, Indonesia will play against Japan, and it will be extremely difficult to score points against this team.

History of confrontations

The last meeting of the teams ended with the defeat of Indonesia with a score of 4:0.

Prediction for match Vietnam - Indonesia

Bookmakers see Vietnam as favorites, but I think there will be a lot of goals in this game. Both teams score a lot and concede just as much. I'll bet on the total over 2.5.