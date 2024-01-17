RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction
Vietnam Vietnam
Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 09:30 Vietnam - Indonesia
-
- : -
International, Doha, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Indonesia Indonesia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Vietnamese team will play against the Indonesian team. In the first round, both teams lost, and lost with a big score. Now they need to pick up points to keep their chances of making the playoffs. Their meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Vietnam

In the last round, the Vietnamese team played against the contenders for the title - the Japanese team. The meeting ended with the victory of the Japanese with a score of 4:2. There was no sensation, but two goals scored against such a formidable opponent can also be considered a success.

If Vietnam loses the head-to-head game with Indonesia, the team is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Due to this, maximum concentration and good performance are expected from her.

In the final round, the Vietnamese will play against Iraq, and it will not be an easy ride there.

Indonesia

In the first round of the competition, the Indonesians lost to Iraq with a score of 1:3. Now they must win to maintain their chances of reaching the playoffs. In the last round of the group stage, Indonesia will play against Japan, and it will be extremely difficult to score points against this team.

History of confrontations

The last meeting of the teams ended with the defeat of Indonesia with a score of 4:0.

Prediction for match Vietnam - Indonesia

Bookmakers see Vietnam as favorites, but I think there will be a lot of goals in this game. Both teams score a lot and concede just as much. I'll bet on the total over 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024