RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Valladolid vs Racing Santander prediction
Real Valladolid Real Valladolid
Segunda Division Spain 29 jan 2024, 14:30 Real Valladolid - Racing Santander
-
- : -
Spain, Valladolid, Estadio Jose Zorrilla
Racing Santander Racing Santander
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 29, one match is scheduled within the Segunda, featuring the clash between Valladolid and Racing. The match forecast for these teams can be found on the pages of our resource.

Valladolid

At the beginning of the season, Valladolid undoubtedly set the goal of returning to La Liga, but the team has displayed inconsistent results, potentially delaying their promotion. The club currently sits in ninth place in Segunda, trailing the top 6 by just one point. Most of the competitors have already completed their matches in this round. A victory in this encounter would propel Valladolid back into the top six and even reduce the gap to the second position to two points. In the last round, Valladolid played to a draw against Elche away, extending their winless streak to four matches, with three losses preceding it.

Racing

Racing is not having a standout season and currently occupies the modest 11th position. The gap from the top six is 4 points, providing a chance to contend for a playoff spot. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-2 defeat at home against Cartagena, marking their second consecutive loss. Racing is not in good form, having secured only one victory in six matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Valladolid has failed to score in their last four league matches.
  • The first-round battle concluded with Valladolid securing an away victory with a score of 3-2, with the decisive goal coming in the 90+2 minute.
  • Racing has won only 2 out of 11 away matches.

Valladolid vs Racing Prediction

Bookmakers consider Valladolid the favorite in this pairing, despite their recent poor form. Racing is also struggling, and both teams may not showcase their best football. The first head-to-head encounter in the championship was high-scoring, but this time, we expect a different scenario. We predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.75 Chicago Bulls Recommended Мелбет
Iraq vs Jordan prediction AFC Asian Cup 2023 29 jan 2024, 05:30 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Iraq Odds: 2.12 Jordan Bet now Мелбет
Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Antalyaspor Bet now Мелбет
Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Istanbulspor Odds: 1.75 Samsunspor Recommended 1хБет
Qatar vs Palestine prediction AFC Asian Cup 2024 29 jan 2024, 10:00 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Qatar Odds: 1.99 Palestine Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal Football news Today, 15:23 Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos Football news Today, 14:54 The Premier League club continues to work on securing the transfer of the promising Ghanaian winger Football news Today, 14:46 Waste of money. Ceferin commented on the spending of Saudi clubs
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024