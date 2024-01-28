Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 29, one match is scheduled within the Segunda, featuring the clash between Valladolid and Racing. The match forecast for these teams can be found on the pages of our resource.

Valladolid

At the beginning of the season, Valladolid undoubtedly set the goal of returning to La Liga, but the team has displayed inconsistent results, potentially delaying their promotion. The club currently sits in ninth place in Segunda, trailing the top 6 by just one point. Most of the competitors have already completed their matches in this round. A victory in this encounter would propel Valladolid back into the top six and even reduce the gap to the second position to two points. In the last round, Valladolid played to a draw against Elche away, extending their winless streak to four matches, with three losses preceding it.

Racing

Racing is not having a standout season and currently occupies the modest 11th position. The gap from the top six is 4 points, providing a chance to contend for a playoff spot. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-2 defeat at home against Cartagena, marking their second consecutive loss. Racing is not in good form, having secured only one victory in six matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Valladolid has failed to score in their last four league matches.

The first-round battle concluded with Valladolid securing an away victory with a score of 3-2, with the decisive goal coming in the 90+2 minute.

Racing has won only 2 out of 11 away matches.

Valladolid vs Racing Prediction

Bookmakers consider Valladolid the favorite in this pairing, despite their recent poor form. Racing is also struggling, and both teams may not showcase their best football. The first head-to-head encounter in the championship was high-scoring, but this time, we expect a different scenario. We predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.