Ukraine vs Argentina prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Ukraine vs Argentina prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Jan Novak
Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 prediction Photo: livesport/ Author unknownn
Ukraine U23 Ukraine U23
Summer Olympics Yesterday, 11:00 Ukraine U23 - Argentina U23
Finished
0 : 2
International, Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Argentina U23 Argentina U23
47’
Thiago Almada
90 + 1’
Claudio Echeverri
Prediction on game Win Argentina U23
Odds: 1.61

As part of the Olympic football tournament, a match between the national teams of Ukraine and Argentina will take place in Lyon on Tuesday, July 30. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM Central European Time. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian team failed in their first game of the current Olympics. Ruslan Rotan's charges unexpectedly lost to Iraq but managed to level the situation in the last match against Morocco.

The Ukrainians showed character and were able to snatch a crucial victory in added time. Notably, the team played half of the second half with ten men after Salyuk was sent off.

Argentina

The Argentinians, one of the main contenders for Olympic gold, were surprisingly defeated in their opening game against Morocco. The scandalous match fired up the Argentine stars, and the game against Iraq set things straight.

The standings in the group after two matches require Mascherano's men to secure three points in the final game, but their opponent will be equally motivated.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • The last two games involving the Ukrainian team ended with the same score of 2-1.
  • Argentina has conceded in all but one of their last eight matches at the Olympic Games.
  • The teams have not previously met at this level.

Ukraine vs Argentina Prediction

Both teams need a win to guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs and not depend on the result of the parallel match. I believe that skill and experience will prevail, and I predict a victory for the Argentine team.

Prediction on game Win Argentina U23
Odds: 1.61

