Brazil vs Germany prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

As part of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match between the national teams of Brazil and Germany will take place. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, with the game set to start at 9:00 PM Central European Time. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Brazil

The Brazilian team is traditionally strong in basketball, but they cannot be considered a contender for high places. Their game is characterized by high intensity and an aggressive style.

The key player for the team is Bruno Caboclo, but he failed in the opening match against France, spending limited time on the court.

Germany

The German team boasts a well-organized defense and the ability to control the game's tempo. They rely primarily on star players such as Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner, who can decide the outcome of matches in key moments.

In their opening match against a relatively strong Japan, the Germans defeated their opponent, falling just a few points short of scoring 100. It is expected that the game against Brazil will be somewhat easier for the German team.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Brazil has lost 4 of their last 7 matches.

Germany has only one loss in their previous five games.

In three head-to-head encounters, Germany has won twice.

Brazil vs Germany Prediction

A tense and close battle is expected, but Germany, as the favorite, should secure a victory with a slight advantage. I anticipate an exciting game and predict a total of more than 160 points.