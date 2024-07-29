RU RU
Japan vs France prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Japan vs France prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Jan Novak
Japan vs France prediction Photo: japantimes.co.jp/ Author unknown
Japan Japan
Olympic basketball tournament Yesterday, 11:15 Japan - France
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
France France
As part of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match between the national teams of Japan and France will take place. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, with the game set to start at 5:15 PM Central European Time. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Japan

Japan, the host of the previous Olympics in Tokyo, continues to occasionally demonstrate high-quality basketball, relying on excellent team play and talented individual performers.

The efforts of Hachimura and Watanabe were not enough to avoid a disappointing loss to Germany in their first game. Despite the leaders' best efforts, they ended up losing by 20 points and, to be honest, have very little chance of continuing in the tournament.

France

France is one of the tournament favorites, with a rich history and numerous titles in European basketball. Under the guidance of an experienced coach and featuring NBA stars such as Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, and Evan Fournier, the French team boasts a powerful offense and the ability to control the game's tempo.

In their first match against Brazil, there was little suspense on the court. After a poor start, the French stars regrouped and confidently won the match 78-66.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • Japan has lost five matches in a row.
  • France's victory over Brazil ended their streak of four consecutive losses.
  • In head-to-head encounters, France leads 2-1.

Japan vs France Prediction

In this match, France looks like the favorite due to their deeper roster and experience on the international stage. I predict a Japan win with a +20.5 point spread.

