Canada vs Australia prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

As part of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match between the national teams of Canada and Australia will take place. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, with the game set to start at 1:30 PM Central European Time. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Canada

The Canadian team boasts an impressive roster and is currently experiencing a great period. Their star-studded lineup allows them to set the most ambitious goals.

Canada has fully confirmed their star status with good results on the court. In their opening match at this Olympics, the team confidently defeated Greece. Although they couldn't completely shut down Giannis, the efforts of Barrett and Gilgeous-Alexander were enough for the final victory.

Australia

The Australian team is also considered a serious contender on the international stage. While they might not be favorites for a medal, they are definitely capable of challenging any opponent.

Last Saturday, the Australians convincingly dealt with Spain. From the very start of the match, they took the initiative and secured a comfortable victory.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

The Canadians have won three matches in a row.

Australia's winning streak consists of four matches.

Australia has celebrated victory in five out of six head-to-head matches.

Canada vs Australia Prediction

The nominal hosts should capitalize on their advantages and secure a spot in the playoffs. The depth of the Canadian roster and the experience of their players should be enough for the victory. I predict a Canadian win with a spread of -3.5 points.