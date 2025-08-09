RU RU ES ES FR FR
Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025

Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025

11 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
On August 11 at 19:00 Central European Time, the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala will host a group stage clash of the African Nations Championship between Uganda and Niger. Read on for a comprehensive analysis of the teams and a match prediction.

See also: Zambia vs Angola: prediction and betting tips, August 10, 2025

Match preview

For the tournament hosts, this fixture is a golden opportunity to build on their emphatic 3-0 win over Guinea in the second round—their biggest ever victory in CHAN history. Prior to that, Uganda suffered a 0-3 defeat to Algeria, but quickly bounced back, regaining both confidence and momentum. The team displays a well-balanced game and effectively utilizes wing play, with the home crowd providing that extra surge of motivation.

Niger, on the other hand, endured a rough start: their 0-1 loss to Guinea extended a scoreless run that now stands at 348 minutes. The attack has looked uninspired, lacking precision and a clinical edge, while the defense has been prone to errors under pressure. The group situation is nearly critical for Niger—only a win keeps their playoff hopes alive, but pulling off a victory in Kampala will be a tall order.

Probable line-ups

Uganda: Mutakubwa, Kizito, Torach, Mukundane, Achai, Okello, Ssebagala, Sserunjogi, Mpande, Watambala, Ssemugabi

Niger: Tanya, Kassali, Abdurahman, Bilal, Williams, Jingari, Assane, Mudu, Ibraim, Ali, Goumey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Uganda have won four of their last six official matches
  • Niger have scored just two goals in their last five official games
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams, it's all square: two wins apiece and one draw

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring contest, with Uganda coming out on top. My prediction — Uganda to win at 1.92 odds.

