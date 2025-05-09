RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025

Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Lens prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Toulouse - Lens
-
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Lens Lens
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The Matchday 33 clash of the French championship between Toulouse and Lens will take place on Saturday at Toulouse's city stadium. We offer a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Toulouse finally snapped their prolonged seven-game winless streak in Ligue 1, securing a long-awaited 2-1 victory over Rennes. This triumph proved crucial for the team—thanks to those three points, Toulouse have guaranteed their spot in the top flight with two rounds left in the season. The team now sits 12th, holding a comfortable seven-point cushion above the relegation playoff zone.

However, even at home, Toulouse can't boast much consistency. Before their most recent home win, the team had failed to claim victory at their own ground for seven straight matches (2 draws and 5 defeats). What's more, in their last nine Ligue 1 home fixtures, the club has always conceded, highlighting their defensive frailties.

Lens continue to alternate between wins and losses in Ligue 1, extending their uncompromising streak to 17 matches (8 wins, 9 defeats). In the last round, they claimed an important 2-1 victory over Lyon, but even that success doesn't keep their European hopes alive. The side occupies eighth in the table, trailing sixth place by a hefty nine points.

Notably, Lens have looked far more assured on the road than at home. The club ranks third among the best away teams this season, having collected 28 points from 16 matches. Moreover, they've won their last two away games, underlining their status as one of the strongest sides on their travels.

Probable line-ups

  • Toulouse: Guillaume Restes – Jaidi Kanwo, Charlie Cresswell, Djibril Sidibé – Warren Kamanzi, Vincent Sierro, Cristian Cásseres, Aron Dønnum – Joshua King, Yann Gboho, Frank Magri
  • Lens: Mathew Ryan – Jhooma Ba, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina – Tom Pouilly, Nampalys Mendy, Neil El Aynaoui, Adrien Thomasson, Deiver Machado – Goduine Koyalipou, Andy Diouf

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the reverse fixture, Toulouse secured a 1-0 away win
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two out of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" option hit in just one of the last five meetings

Prediction

Both teams approach the closing rounds without much pressure. Lens are already out of the running for European qualification, while Toulouse, after their recent win, have guaranteed Ligue 1 survival for next season. That means the players can take to the pitch without the weight of expectation and might deliver a more open game. We recommend backing "Lens double chance" at odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Lens wont lose
Odds: 1.7

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores