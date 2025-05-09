RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Reims vs Saint-Etienne prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Reims Reims
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Reims - Saint-Etienne
-
- : -
France, Reims, Stade Auguste Delaune
Saint-Etienne Saint-Etienne
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1’s 33rd round will take place at the Auguste Delaune Stadium, where local side Reims will host Saint-Étienne. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances for success.

Match preview

After suffering a defeat to Nice in the previous round (0-1), Reims saw their three-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 come to an end (2 wins, 1 draw). Despite this setback, the team retained 13th place in the league table. However, their position remains precarious: the gap from the relegation playoff zone has shrunk to just two points. To secure their spot in the top flight for next season, Reims need at least a draw in this encounter.

Interestingly, matches involving Reims consistently appeal to under bettors—their games are among the lowest-scoring in the league (an average of 2.3 goals per match), comparable only to Lens. Home games remain the team’s Achilles’ heel: in 10 of their last 12 home fixtures, Reims failed to pick up a win (3 draws, 7 losses).

Saint-Étienne, meanwhile, have lost both of their last two Ligue 1 games by the same 1-3 scoreline, falling to Strasbourg and Monaco. The team remains in the relegation zone, occupying 17th place, and now trails the safe 15th spot by five points. If they fail to win their next match, they will be officially relegated from the top division.

Defense is the main concern: with 74 goals conceded, Saint-Étienne officially have the league’s worst back line—even already-doomed Montpellier have let in two fewer. Their away form has become a chronic issue, with just one win in their last 23 away matches (6 draws, 16 losses).

Probable lineups

  • Reims: Yehvann Diouf – Aurelio Buta, Moreto Cassamá, Joseph Okumu, Cedric Kipre, Sergio Akieme – Ange Tia, Valentin Atangana Edoa, Amadou Koné, Keito Nakamura – Jordan Siebatcheu
  • Saint-Étienne: Gautier Larsonneur – Léo Petro, Mickaël Nadé, Maxime Berno, Dennis Appiah – Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah, Aimen Moueffek, Florian Tardieu – Zuriko Davitashvili, Jilion N’Guessan, Irvin Cardona

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, the "Greens" beat Reims comfortably, 3-1.
  • Both teams scored in four of the last five meetings.
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five encounters.

Prediction

Given the current league situation, the visitors know that a single point may not be enough to save them. Saint-Étienne will take the pitch with a clear goal—only a win will keep their Ligue 1 hopes alive. But it won’t be easy: the hosts are also desperate for three points. Reims are hovering near the danger zone and will be eager to secure their top-flight status as soon as possible. With so much on the line, expect an open and attacking contest. Our pick: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Switzerland vs Czechia prediction World Cup 2025 09 may 2025, 10:20 Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 1.74 Czechia Bet now Betwinner
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship 09 may 2025, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Bet now 1Win
Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction League One England 10 may 2025, 07:30 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Leyton Orient Odds: 1.86 Stockport County Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Recommended 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.54 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Recommended 22Bet
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Brentford Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Atletico Nacional 2 - 1 Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
2
Internacional
1
90’
Universitario de Deportes 0 - 0 Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
0
Independiente del Valle
0
27’
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim 09 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna 09 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano 09 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:50 Inter Drops Out of Race for Mastantuono Due to High Cost, River Relieved Football news Today, 21:33 Brazil to Host 2027 Women's World Cup in Historic First for South America Football news Today, 20:50 Scaloni Tells Real Madrid: “I Wouldn’t Hesitate” to Bring Back Nico Paz Football news Today, 20:20 What Each Liga MX Team Needs to Reach the Clausura 2025 Semifinals Football news Today, 19:45 Carlos Bianchi Rules Out Coaching Return, Ends Boca Comeback Speculation Football news Today, 19:20 Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026 Football news Today, 18:57 Agustín Rossi Speaks Out After Flamengo Team Car Shot at in Rio de Janeiro Football news Today, 18:45 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Fixtures Set for May 20-21 Football news Today, 18:16 Corinthians in Talks with Adidas for Billion-Real Deal, Could End Longstanding Nike Partnership Football news Today, 17:56 Universitario Host Independiente del Valle in Crucial Group B Showdown
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores