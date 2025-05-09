Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1’s 33rd round will take place at the Auguste Delaune Stadium, where local side Reims will host Saint-Étienne. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances for success.

Match preview

After suffering a defeat to Nice in the previous round (0-1), Reims saw their three-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 come to an end (2 wins, 1 draw). Despite this setback, the team retained 13th place in the league table. However, their position remains precarious: the gap from the relegation playoff zone has shrunk to just two points. To secure their spot in the top flight for next season, Reims need at least a draw in this encounter.

Interestingly, matches involving Reims consistently appeal to under bettors—their games are among the lowest-scoring in the league (an average of 2.3 goals per match), comparable only to Lens. Home games remain the team’s Achilles’ heel: in 10 of their last 12 home fixtures, Reims failed to pick up a win (3 draws, 7 losses).

Saint-Étienne, meanwhile, have lost both of their last two Ligue 1 games by the same 1-3 scoreline, falling to Strasbourg and Monaco. The team remains in the relegation zone, occupying 17th place, and now trails the safe 15th spot by five points. If they fail to win their next match, they will be officially relegated from the top division.

Defense is the main concern: with 74 goals conceded, Saint-Étienne officially have the league’s worst back line—even already-doomed Montpellier have let in two fewer. Their away form has become a chronic issue, with just one win in their last 23 away matches (6 draws, 16 losses).

Probable lineups

Reims : Yehvann Diouf – Aurelio Buta, Moreto Cassamá, Joseph Okumu, Cedric Kipre, Sergio Akieme – Ange Tia, Valentin Atangana Edoa, Amadou Koné, Keito Nakamura – Jordan Siebatcheu

: Saint-Étienne: Gautier Larsonneur – Léo Petro, Mickaël Nadé, Maxime Berno, Dennis Appiah – Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah, Aimen Moueffek, Florian Tardieu – Zuriko Davitashvili, Jilion N’Guessan, Irvin Cardona

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, the "Greens" beat Reims comfortably, 3-1.

Both teams scored in four of the last five meetings.

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five encounters.

Prediction

Given the current league situation, the visitors know that a single point may not be enough to save them. Saint-Étienne will take the pitch with a clear goal—only a win will keep their Ligue 1 hopes alive. But it won’t be easy: the hosts are also desperate for three points. Reims are hovering near the danger zone and will be eager to secure their top-flight status as soon as possible. With so much on the line, expect an open and attacking contest. Our pick: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60.