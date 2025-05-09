RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rennes vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Rennes vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Rennes - Nice
France, Rennes, Roazhon Park
Prediction on game Win Nice
Odds: 2.03

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1's Matchday 33 will unfold at Roazhon Park, where local side Rennes are set to host Nice. Let’s break down the best bet for this encounter, where the odds look promising.

Match preview

Rennes are enduring a tough spell in Ligue 1, having suffered back-to-back defeats – first to Lyon (1-4) and then to Toulouse (1-2). Their uncompromising run in the league has now stretched to 24 matches, with 10 wins and 14 losses. Defensive frailties are apparent, as the team has conceded in each of its last five outings.

Currently, Rennes sit 11th in the standings, out of contention for European spots but also safe from relegation threats. It's worth noting that the Bretons perform much more confidently at home, collecting 25 points at Roazhon Park compared to just 13 on the road this campaign.

Nice continue to impress in Ligue 1, claiming a third consecutive victory—this time edging out Reims 1-0. That win propelled them to fourth place, right into the Champions League zone. With just two points separating them from second, the race for the podium is heating up.

Nice have been clinical in attack, netting 60 goals to rank among the league's top five most prolific sides. Their defense is solid too, boasting the fifth-best record with only 39 goals conceded. The team has also been resilient away from home, avoiding defeat in five of their last six Ligue 1 away matches (three wins, two draws).

Probable lineups

  • Rennes: Brice Samba – Christopher Wooh, Anthony Rouault, Lilian Brassier – Lorenz Assignon, Ludovic Blas, Jaouen Cissé, Jordan James, Adrien Truffert – Kazeem Olaigbe, Mohamed Meïté
  • Nice: Marcin Bulka – Melvin Bard, Moïse Bombito, Antoine Mendy – Ali Abdi, Morgan Sanson, Pablo Rosario, Jonathan Clauss, Hicham Boudaoui – Badredine Bouanani, Gaëtan Laborde

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their first meeting this season, Nice secured a 3-2 victory over Rennes
  • The home side has won in each of the last five clashes between these teams
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

It’s likely that the unmotivated Bretons won’t be going all out for three points in this one. Even if Rennes win both of their remaining matches, they can’t finish higher than 10th in the Ligue 1 table. Nice, on the other hand, are not just eyeing European qualification—they’re pushing hard for a Champions League finish. Francesco Farioli’s men have found form at the perfect moment, stringing together three straight wins, including a landmark victory over PSG—the Parisian giants’ first defeat of the season. Our prediction: Back Nice to win at odds of 2.03.

Odds: 2.03

