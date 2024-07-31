The champion will start off with a solid win! Dinamo Zagreb vs Istra 1961 Prediction

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the opening round of the Croatian Championship, Dinamo Zagreb will host Istra 1961 at their home ground, "Maksimir". Here is a prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb clinched yet another championship title last season, finishing eight points ahead of their closest rivals from Rijeka. In 36 matches, Dinamo suffered only 4 defeats and secured 25 victories. Additionally, Dinamo reached the Croatian Cup final, where they defeated Rijeka 3-1.

In preparation for the new season, Sergej Jakirović's squad played five friendly matches. They secured victories against teams such as CSKA 1948 (6-2), Vardar (3-0), and Shakhtar Donetsk (1-0). In their most recent friendly, Dinamo faced Shakhtar again, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Istra 1961

The "Green-Yellows" had a disappointing season, finishing in eighth place. In 36 matches, Istra 1961 accumulated 41 points, with 10 wins and 15 losses. Despite their poor performance, they did not face relegation battles, as the league had an obvious underperformer, Rudeš.

During the summer pre-season, Istra 1961 played several friendly matches against various teams. They lost to Ferencváros (1-3) and Udinese (1-4), drew with Koper (2-2) and Venezia (1-1), and secured a single victory against Turkish side Göztepe (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Dinamo Zagreb has won their last four encounters against Istra 1961.

Only one of the last five matches featured both teams scoring.

The "Total over 2.5" bet won in three of the last five meetings.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Istra 1961 Prediction

Bookmakers offer a low odds of 1.30 for a Dinamo victory. We believe that the champions will start with a win and suggest betting on "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.75.