Teams will not sit on the defensive! Koln vs Hamburg Prediction

This Friday marks the start of the 2. Bundesliga with an exciting clash between Köln and Hamburg. The match will take place at the "RheinEnergieStadion," and the Dailysports team offers their prediction for this encounter.

Koln

The "Billy Goats" participated in the Bundesliga last season but had a disappointing campaign. In 34 matches, Köln secured only five victories and suffered 17 defeats. Consequently, with 27 points, Köln finished second from the bottom in the standings.

In preparation for the new season, Köln played a series of friendlies and delivered promising results. They secured six wins out of seven matches against teams such as Rheingold (18-0), Siegen (6-0), Offenbach (3-1), Sint-Truiden (3-0), Swansea (2-1), and Udinese (3-2).

Hamburg

The "Dinosaurs" were close to returning to the top flight last season, falling short by just five points to secure a playoff spot. In 34 rounds, Hamburg recorded 17 wins and 10 losses.

The "Black-White-Blues" had a rigorous preparation phase for the new season, playing six friendlies and achieving four victories. They triumphed over opponents like TuS Neetze (12-0), Drochtersen/Assel (5-1), Lübeck (5-2), and French side Nantes (4-2). However, Hamburg faced setbacks in their last two friendlies, losing to Cardiff (3-0) and drawing with Aris (0-0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The last time the teams met was in January 2023, when Köln secured a 4-0 victory.

Only one of the last five matches featured both teams scoring.

The "Total over 2.5" bet won in only one of the last five meetings.

Koln vs Hamburg Prediction

Bookmakers offer attractive odds of 2.18 for a Köln victory. Both teams have long histories in the top division and aspire to return. We believe the best bet here is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.60.