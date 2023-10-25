RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
St. Patrick's Athletic vs Shamrock Rovers prediction
St. Patrick's Athletic St. Patrick's Athletic
Premier Division Ireland Today, 15:00 St. Patrick's Athletic - Shamrock Rovers
LIVE - 45 : 00 + 1'
0 : 0
Ireland, Dublin, Richmond Park
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Review Odds Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

St. Patrick’s will compete with Shamrock Rovers as part of the 35th round of the Irish Premier Division. The battle will take place at Richmond Park in Dublin on October 27 and will start at 21:00 CET.

St. Patrick’s


The team was the national champion 8 times. At the same time, the last time it took gold was in 2013, after which there were only cup successes in subsequent seasons. St. Patrick’s finished the previous Premiership draw in the 4th position, which was a pretty good result.

This time, the team is 3 points behind the leader, Shamrock. In fact, this is the decisive match for the championship title. The team from the capital, in case of failure, will say goodbye to the hopes for the gold medals.

Shamrock Rovers


This team ends the season in a pretty positive mood and will certainly try to do everything to maintain the lead and win the national title. Now, Shamrock Rovers has got 65 points and is 3 points ahead of the closest pursuer, St. Patrick’s (it is also reasonable to mention that it has a match in hand).

Taking into account 33 matches of the current season, Shamrock Rovers has won 18 times, 11 battles ended in a draw and there happened only 4 failures. Moreover, the team scored the most in the season – 61 goals, while conceding only 25 of them. This is the best goal difference in the championship.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• St. Patrick’s won 4 matches in a row with a total score of 6-0.
• Shamrock hasn’t won away games for four months, so it’s strange that it still leads the Premier Division.
• St Patrick’s has beaten Shamrock only once in 20 previous matches.

Prediction


The opponents will play carefully, because no one wants to lose in the following battle. I don’t think there will be many goals here. My bet is “total: under 2.5”.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023