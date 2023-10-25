St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

St. Patrick’s will compete with Shamrock Rovers as part of the 35th round of the Irish Premier Division. The battle will take place at Richmond Park in Dublin on October 27 and will start at 21:00 CET.

St. Patrick’s



The team was the national champion 8 times. At the same time, the last time it took gold was in 2013, after which there were only cup successes in subsequent seasons. St. Patrick’s finished the previous Premiership draw in the 4th position, which was a pretty good result.

This time, the team is 3 points behind the leader, Shamrock. In fact, this is the decisive match for the championship title. The team from the capital, in case of failure, will say goodbye to the hopes for the gold medals.

Shamrock Rovers



This team ends the season in a pretty positive mood and will certainly try to do everything to maintain the lead and win the national title. Now, Shamrock Rovers has got 65 points and is 3 points ahead of the closest pursuer, St. Patrick’s (it is also reasonable to mention that it has a match in hand).

Taking into account 33 matches of the current season, Shamrock Rovers has won 18 times, 11 battles ended in a draw and there happened only 4 failures. Moreover, the team scored the most in the season – 61 goals, while conceding only 25 of them. This is the best goal difference in the championship.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• St. Patrick’s won 4 matches in a row with a total score of 6-0.

• Shamrock hasn’t won away games for four months, so it’s strange that it still leads the Premier Division.

• St Patrick’s has beaten Shamrock only once in 20 previous matches.

Prediction



The opponents will play carefully, because no one wants to lose in the following battle. I don’t think there will be many goals here. My bet is “total: under 2.5”.

