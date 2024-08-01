RU RU
Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Sparta Prague vs Dukla Praha prediction Photo: https://x.com/ACSparta_CZ
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
First League Czech Republic 02 aug 2024, 14:00 Sparta Prague - Dukla Praha
-
- : -
Czech Republic, Prague, epet Arena
Dukla Praha Dukla Praha
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Sparta Prague Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.55

In the third round of the Czech Liga 1, Sparta Prague will host their city rivals, Dukla. This match will take place on Friday, August 2nd, commencing at 20:00 Central European Time. Analysts from the Dailysports team have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Sparta Prague

The reigning champions of Czech Liga 1, Sparta have clinched the title for two consecutive years. This season, Prague has started with two successive victories. In the first round, Sparta narrowly defeated Pardubice 2-1, but in the subsequent match, they overwhelmed Teplice 4-1. Across these two matches, they have scored six goals and conceded twice, currently leading the league table. Additionally, Sparta has successfully begun their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign, emphatically defeating Shamrock Rovers over two legs with an aggregate score of 6-2.

Sparta Prague - For a long period, the team served as a feeder club for the Czech national football team, leading to the acquisition of their best players by prominent clubs (including Petr Čech, Pavel Nedvěd, Jan Koller, Tomáš Rosický, and others). Historically, Prague has won the Czechoslovakian championship 20 times and the Czech Liga 1 title 14 times.

Dukla Prague

This season, the team has had an unstable start. In their first match, Dukla faced Viktoria Plzeň and suffered a 1-3 defeat. However, in the subsequent game, they narrowly defeated Bohemians 1-0. Dukla currently has three points and is positioned 12th in the Czech Liga 1 standings. Last season, the Prague team played in the lower league of Czech football but managed to return to the top division. During pre-season preparations, Dukla played six friendly matches, winning five and drawing one.

Dukla is a professional football club from Prague. They have won the Czechoslovakian championship 11 times and the Czechoslovakian cup 8 times. In the context of Czech Liga 1, Dukla has yet to win a championship.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Sparta Prague is unbeaten in 13 matches. Sparta Prague has secured victory in 27 of their last 35 matches.
  • Sparta Prague remains unbeaten at home for 18 matches. Sparta Prague has won 14 of their last 18 home matches.

Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague prediction

Sparta is the clear favorite for this game, with odds of 1.1 for their victory. I also have no doubt about the hosts' win; therefore, I will place a bet on Sparta's individual total over 2.5 with odds of 1.55.

Sport Predictions
