Japan vs Brazil Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Japan vs Brazil Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Olympics 2024. Men 02 aug 2024, 05:00 Japan - Brazil
Prediction on game Win Brazil
Odds: 1.68

On Friday, August 2, in the third round of the men's basketball group stage at the Olympics, Japan will face Brazil. The match will commence at 11:00 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this match.

Japan

The Japanese team was not favored in Group B, but after two rounds, they occupy third place and have a chance to advance to the playoffs as one of the two best third-place finishers. However, Japan currently trails behind South Sudan and Spain, who each have one victory.

In their opening match, Japan faced a very strong German team and lost decisively by 20 points – 77:97. In the second round, Japan played against the host nation, France, and nearly caused an upset by forcing the game into overtime, but ultimately lost 94:90.

Brazil

The Brazilian team finds itself in a similar situation. They also have just 2 points, having lost both of their matches in regulation time and have a worse point differential compared to Japan. However, like Japan, Brazil came to Paris as underdogs in the group, and a win in this match would put them in contention for a playoff spot from third place.

In the first-round match against France, Brazil managed to win the first quarter 23:15, but the hosts quickly recovered and ultimately won 78:66. A similar scenario occurred against Germany, where Brazil lost the first quarter 10:22 but had an incredible second quarter, tying the game at 40:40 by halftime.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Brazil has not reached the Olympic playoffs since 2012.
  • Japan is participating in the Olympics for the eighth time but has never played in the playoffs.
  • This will be the first match between Japan and Brazil in history.

Japan vs Brazil prediction

Japan surprised many by pushing France to overtime, but Brazil has looked like the stronger team throughout the tournament. My bet is on a Brazil victory.

