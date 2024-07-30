Spain looks to be the favourite! Brazil vs Spain Prediction

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the third round of the women's Olympic football tournament group stage will be played on Wednesday at the Stade de Bordeaux, featuring the national teams of Brazil and Spain. Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Brazil

The Brazilian national team has been participating in the Olympic Games since 1996, never missing the tournament. However, they have yet to secure a gold medal. Brazil earned their ticket to the Paris Olympics by winning the Copa America. In the lead-up to the 2024 Olympics, Brazil defeated Jamaica twice in friendlies with identical scores of 4-0.

The South American team also had a successful first-round match against Nigeria, scoring a goal late in the first half and maintaining a clean sheet to secure three points. However, in the second-round match against Japan, this tactic failed – the Japanese team, trailing, scored two goals in the 90+2 and 90+6 minutes.

Spain

The Spanish national team is rightly considered one of the strongest teams in the tournament and is a serious contender for the gold medals. How could it be otherwise when "La Roja" is the reigning World Champion and the UEFA Nations League winner?

The Spanish team has indeed looked very powerful in the tournament, thus proving their aspirations for gold. In the opening round, Spain defeated Japan 2-1, despite conceding the first goal in the 13th minute.

The second-round match against Nigeria was very challenging for "La Roja." Although the Europeans had the upper hand and outplayed the African team in all aspects, they only scored the winning goal five minutes before the end of regular time.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The teams have met four times – Brazil has won twice, and Spain once.

In the last three matches between these teams, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.

The "Total Over 2.5" bet has won in two out of four matches.

Brazil vs Spain Prediction

Bookmakers give a noticeable advantage to the Spanish team, with their victory odds at 1.68. However, a draw would also suffice for Spain. Our prediction is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.95.