We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

One of the most anticipated clashes in the second round of Champions League qualification will be played on Wednesday in Belgrade, where Partizan will host Dynamo Kyiv. In their first encounter last week, the Kyiv side utterly dismantled their opponents with a commanding 6-2 victory. What can we expect from the return leg? Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Partizan

Last season, Partizan finished second in the Serbian championship but fell 18 points short of their arch-rivals, Red Star Belgrade. During their preseason preparations, the Belgrade team played several friendly matches but failed to impress, and the level of their opposition was relatively low.

In the newly started Serbian SuperLiga, the "Black-Whites" began successfully. In the first round, they narrowly defeated Napredak away with a score of 1-0. Over the past weekend, they also thrashed Jedinstvo 4-0 on the road. However, in their Champions League clash with Dynamo, the Serbs were thoroughly outclassed. Even the two goals Partizan managed to score were largely due to errors from Dynamo.

Dynamo Kyiv

Last season, Dynamo once again failed to mount a serious challenge to Shakhtar Donetsk in the championship. Although the Kyiv team finished just two points behind the "Orange-and-Blacks," it's worth noting that Shakhtar had already secured the title and coasted through the final two rounds, collecting only one point.

Dynamo had a solid preseason, playing five friendly matches. The "White-Blues" suffered only one defeat against Union Berlin, while securing victories over Mamelodi Sundowns and Brøndby, and drawing against Schalke and Paderborn. In their first match against Partizan, Dynamo's attacking players capitalized on the defensive gaps, ruthlessly exploiting the spaces and tearing the defense apart.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Dynamo has defeated Partizan in five European encounters with a goal difference of 18-5.

In the last three matches between these teams, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.

The "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful in four out of the last five matches.

Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Bookmakers regard Dynamo as the clear favorites, despite playing away. Odds for a Dynamo victory are around 1.82. Given the likelihood of another high-scoring match, our recommendation is to bet on "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.65.