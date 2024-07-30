RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Photo: uefa.com / Author unknown
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade
Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 Partizan Belgrade - Dynamo Kyiv
-
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion FK Partizan
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the most anticipated clashes in the second round of Champions League qualification will be played on Wednesday in Belgrade, where Partizan will host Dynamo Kyiv. In their first encounter last week, the Kyiv side utterly dismantled their opponents with a commanding 6-2 victory. What can we expect from the return leg? Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Partizan

Last season, Partizan finished second in the Serbian championship but fell 18 points short of their arch-rivals, Red Star Belgrade. During their preseason preparations, the Belgrade team played several friendly matches but failed to impress, and the level of their opposition was relatively low.

In the newly started Serbian SuperLiga, the "Black-Whites" began successfully. In the first round, they narrowly defeated Napredak away with a score of 1-0. Over the past weekend, they also thrashed Jedinstvo 4-0 on the road. However, in their Champions League clash with Dynamo, the Serbs were thoroughly outclassed. Even the two goals Partizan managed to score were largely due to errors from Dynamo.

Dynamo Kyiv

Last season, Dynamo once again failed to mount a serious challenge to Shakhtar Donetsk in the championship. Although the Kyiv team finished just two points behind the "Orange-and-Blacks," it's worth noting that Shakhtar had already secured the title and coasted through the final two rounds, collecting only one point.

Dynamo had a solid preseason, playing five friendly matches. The "White-Blues" suffered only one defeat against Union Berlin, while securing victories over Mamelodi Sundowns and Brøndby, and drawing against Schalke and Paderborn. In their first match against Partizan, Dynamo's attacking players capitalized on the defensive gaps, ruthlessly exploiting the spaces and tearing the defense apart.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Dynamo has defeated Partizan in five European encounters with a goal difference of 18-5.
  • In the last three matches between these teams, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful in four out of the last five matches.

Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Bookmakers regard Dynamo as the clear favorites, despite playing away. Odds for a Dynamo victory are around 1.82. Given the likelihood of another high-scoring match, our recommendation is to bet on "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Bet now 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Recommended MelBet
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs FK Panevezys prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:30 Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Jagiellonia Bialystok Odds: 1.5 FK Panevezys Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
12’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
12’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
12’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Olympic Games News Today, 11:05 A sensation in table tennis. The world number one has been eliminated in the second match Olympic Games News Today, 10:59 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 10:57 Guatemalan athlete brings her country its first ever Olympic gold medal Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024